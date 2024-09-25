Obituary: Clara Holt

Clara Bartle Lucke Holt, age 95 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 10th , 2024. Clara was born July 11th, 1929, in Butte, Montana, Silver-bow county, to Sydney and Beatrice Bartle.

She grew up in Whitehall and Butte, MT. Clara was married to Jack Dahlberg, Harvey Johnson, Merle Lucke for 39 years, and married Joe Holt after being widowed.

Clara had 7 children. (Jim, Rich, Clara, Lynn, Lois, Robert, and Helen). Clara’s work life included being a CNA, working at East junior high as the lunch lady, she managed Evergreen motel, and then several apartment complexes until retirement.

She was also an active member and past president of the VFW Post 1087 Women’s Auxiliary, where she spent countless hours volunteering with several different programs.

Clara is survived by her children James Dahlberg, Clara Sprague, Lynn Holmes, Lois Lucke, Robert Lucke (Elaine) and Helen Pulst (Gary), 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Please join our family at Clara’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 26 th , 2024, at 1:00 pm, Great Falls VFW Post 1087, 4123 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405.

