Obituary: Clarence Ray

Clarence Alvin Ray, 72, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away April 28,2024. Clarence was born on March 13, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana to Clifford and Margaret (Sands) Ray.

He graduated from CMR High School in 1971 where he met his wife of 54 years Carolyn D. Buck. The two were married in September of 1969 in Cardston, Canada.

He later went on to earn his associate degree at the Maricopa Community College in Arizona. He became a master auto mechanic and was asked to teach auto mechanics at the Maricopa Community College.

Clarence was an avid classic car enthusiast and had more than his fair share of classics over the years. A few of his favorites being, a 33’ Ford, a 41’ Ford, and a 1990 Corvette. He also loved spending time with all his grand and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ray; Daughters, Melissa (Clay) Johnson, Jennifer (Robert) Fowler, Mandy (Steve) Johnson; his brother, Bob; 12 grandchildren, Josh, Zach, Samantha, Ryan, Hailey, Courtney, Jake, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Paisley, Ronnie, and Garrett; and 3 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.