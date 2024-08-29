Obituary: Clarence "Sonny" Leonard Stickey, Jr.

Clarence “Sonny” Leonard Stickey, Jr., aged 85, passed away peacefully at home from a courageous battle with cancer on August 23, 2024. He was also known as dad, papa, papa Sonny, grandpa, and Stick to many others.

Clarence was born on August 2, 1939, to Clarence and Doris Stickey in Great Falls, Montana. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes through the 8th grade and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. He then attended college for 1 year. Clarence worked at Hilgard’s News Agency for 25 years. He then returned to college at the University of Great Falls, earning his Computer Science degree in 1982. He then went on to work at 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union until he retired at the age of 68 in 2007.

Clarence married Betty Dempsey on August 30, 1968. They would have been celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary this year. Clarence brought 2 girls, Cathy and Donna, from his first marriage and Betty brought 1 girl, Teresa, from her first marriage into the union. They then welcomed their fourth daughter, Michelle, in 1969, and their fifth daughter, Pamela, in 1974. Clarence always considered his biggest accomplishment raising his five girls. He was a saint in the household of 6 females.

Clarence enjoyed playing softball for a consecutive 56 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. His favorite pastime was watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s activities, whether it be a sporting event or music concert. There were many of those throughout the years. He loved riding his motorcycles, whether it be on the road or in the mountains. Clarence also enjoyed going to Lincoln, MT to his in-laws to ride his snowmobile. The past 3 years, he enjoyed spending time relaxing and fixing up Stickeyland, a piece of his and Betty’s heaven in Lincoln, MT. He also enjoyed visiting his daughter, Pamela’s family in Oklahoma.

