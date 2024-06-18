Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Claudia Lee Rowe

June 27, 1950 - June 14, 2024
Claudia Lee Rowe June 27, 1950 - June 14, 2024
Family Photo
Claudia Lee Rowe<br/>June 27, 1950&nbsp;-&nbsp;June 14, 2024
Claudia Lee Rowe June 27, 1950 - June 14, 2024
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 18, 2024

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Claudia Lee Rowe, aged 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Claudia was a free spirit and had a deep love of nature. She believed in the interconnectedness of all living things. She had a natural green thumb and won awards for her beautiful orchids.

She loved having animals in her life and will be missed by her cat, Bea, and her dog and co-pilot, Pearl. She worked as a caretaker for much of her life. Claudia was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her son, Marcus (Kathy) Rowe-Guthrie; siblings, Pam Stuckey, Lori (Fred) Armstrong, and Peter (Mary) Quesenberry; nieces and nephews, Sara Stuckey, Seth (Yesenia Franco) Stuckey, Nathaniel Quesenberry, Cheryl Quesenberry, Wynn Quesenberry, and Forrest (Carolina) Armstrong; and her grand-nephew, Oliver.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App