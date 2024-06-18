Obituary: Claudia Lee Rowe

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Claudia Lee Rowe, aged 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Claudia was a free spirit and had a deep love of nature. She believed in the interconnectedness of all living things. She had a natural green thumb and won awards for her beautiful orchids.

She loved having animals in her life and will be missed by her cat, Bea, and her dog and co-pilot, Pearl. She worked as a caretaker for much of her life. Claudia was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her son, Marcus (Kathy) Rowe-Guthrie; siblings, Pam Stuckey, Lori (Fred) Armstrong, and Peter (Mary) Quesenberry; nieces and nephews, Sara Stuckey, Seth (Yesenia Franco) Stuckey, Nathaniel Quesenberry, Cheryl Quesenberry, Wynn Quesenberry, and Forrest (Carolina) Armstrong; and her grand-nephew, Oliver.

