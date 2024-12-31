Obituary: Colette Diane (O'Connell) Phillippe

Collett Phillippe Age 69 Born in Great Falls MT to Fredrick (Friz) and Elenor (Babe) O’Connell passed on 12-24-24 peacefully at peace Hospice surrounded by Family and friends from a long Battle of cancer. Colette gave Cancer a run for its money, as Colette never gave up the fight until the end. Colette was a fighter!

Colette attended Franklin Elementary, West Junior High and Graduated from CM Russell High School in 1973. Colette gave birth to Thomas O’Connell in February of 1973.

Colette Started her hard working career at a young age worked at her Dad and Moms bar, the Caboose Bar on the Westside of Great Falls. Colette was a true Westsider she was very proud of this. This is where she met her Husband Gary Lewis Phillippe in 1974. Colette accrued many life long friends from the Caboose Bar. She often shared stories from her experience at the Caboose Bar. She also worked in the restaurant business and managed Taco Treat and Dagwoods in the 80’s.

She finally found her calling at MAFB , where she worked at a daycare provider in the Child Development Center at Malmstrom Airforce Base. She loved children. She Retired from the MAFB children’s development center.

Colette’s Passion was the Montana’s Women’s Postal Auxiliary . She was state and national president for many , many years to the day of her death and also gained lifelong friends. She traveled to many states and over seen the Auxiliary that supports the Postal workers Union. She was often found on the phone or working on projects for the Postal Union alongside her husband Gary.

Colette loved the outdoors , Camping and Hunting the Beartooth Game range with family and friends was one of her joys of life. Spending time at her friends cabin in Lincon MT with family and friends.

Gardening was also one of her favorite things to do. Here family was always amazed at the size of her garden she would plant. She would also can many of her vegetables that she grew. She also loved to sew and Cook. Peace negotiations with family member was also when of her talents. Family meant everything to her. She loved spending time with all of her family and friends… and loved everyone..

Colette’s true love was Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. Colette and Gary had many of them through her life. She leaves behind “Chipper “ He was beside Colette till the day she went to Peace Hospice. He will forever miss her and wait till she comes home or until he is called to Heaven himself.

Collette is survived by her Husband Gary Phillippe Met in 1974 and Married in 1984 , Thomas & Andrea O’Connell ( Son ), Wyatt O’Connell ( Grandson) Jake Gilman ( Grandson ), Malia Gilman (Granddaughter) and Great Grandchildren Savannah, McKenna and Cohen, Sister’s Charlene Christian of Gig Harbor, WA, Shirley Kessinger of Florida and Tootie Ochoa of Arizona and may Nephew and Cousins.

