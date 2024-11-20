Obituary: Colleen Kay Heintzman

Colleen K. Heintzman, 71, of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 14, 2024. Born on January 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT; Colleen was one of the four children of Irvin “Jim” and Patricia (Lench) Heintzman.

She grew up in Great Falls, living in the same house her entire life. She attended local schools, graduating from CMR High School in 1971. She went on to attend Vocational School for 2 years and became a Secretary for the Montana State Government.

Colleen found joy in many things, such as sewing and quilting, gardening and collecting teapots. She was a lover of animals and supported various animal protection organizations. She loved dogs, especially Norman, her chubby chihuahua.

She is survived by her mother Patricia (Lench) Heintzman; sister Pamela S. Morgan; brother Gregory Heintzman; nieces Alicia Harris and Kylie Atkinson; along with nephews Jason Bentle, Dustin Heintzman and Jeremy Heintzman.

