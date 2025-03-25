Obituary: Connie Maguire Hangen

Connie Maguire Hangen passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2025, at the age of 75 in her hometown of Great Falls, Montana.

Born December 14, 1949, Connie was the second of four girls born to Betty (Liesenfeld) and Kevin Maguire. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1967 and attended the University of Montana (Go Griz) where her love of art and graphic design developed into a life-long career.

Connie treasured lifelong summers at Swan Lake beginning in childhood. As an adult, she enjoyed snowmobile and motorcycle trips. She fulfilled her sense of adventure by taking out-of-country cruises and trips with friends Kathleen and LeAnne. With neighbor, Chick, by her side, Connie took great pride in fulfilling her goals of biking the Lifecyle Fund Raiser and being a member of the 300-mile running club.

Following her parents, Connie was an active lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, highlighted by serving as State of Montana Auxiliary President in 2014 – 2015.

Connie was preceded in death by parents, Betty and Kevin Maguire; and sisters, Judi Cooper and Kathy Peterson.

Connie is survived by sister, Pat Maguire; nieces, Carly, Melissa, Michaela and spouses; nephews, Kevin, Kris, Larry, Weston and spouses; great nieces, Kaylee and Kamden; and great nephews, Trystan, Chase, William, and Oliver.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. In her memory, please spend time with friends and family and reconnect with those whom you may have lost contact with.

