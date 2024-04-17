Obituary: Curt William Miller

Curt William Miller passed away on April 5, 2024, with his wife, Lillian by his side at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana after being diagnosed with cancer on January 1, 2024. Curt was born in Spokane, Washington on October 25, 1952, to Lois and Fredrick Miller.

He was raised in Billings, Montana and after graduating High School he joined the Army and served from 1971 to 1975. He attended college at the North Dakota State School of Science from 1976 to 1978 where he completed a degree in machine tooling. Following that, he moved to Florida and was an aircraft engine mechanic where he worked for several companies who regarded him as a most valuable employee. He was very accomplished in his rebuilding of aircraft engines and became the Chief Inspector at the end of his career. Curt was proud of his work and reported that he had put 609 aircrafts into the air without any complications.

Curt moved to Montana to be closer to family in 1991 and enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, and hunting with his friends. After suffering a stroke in 2021, he moved to Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield, Montana and enjoyed entertaining others with his great sense of humor. He met Lillian Alfson in 2022 and they were married on November 11, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Alfson; mother, Lois (White) Miller of Augusta, MT; brother, Bernie Miller (Mary) of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Christine Jones Fenner (Chuck) of Fairfield, MT and Colleen Phillips of Smithsville, MO.

