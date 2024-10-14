Obituary: Dallin Martel Chevalier

Dallin Martel Chevalier, born on January 3, 1992, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away on August 20, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 32, following complications related to brain cancer.

Dallin had two beloved dogs, and together they enjoyed exploring much of the beautiful outdoors. His life was full of creativity and adventure.

He enjoyed gaming and being part of a community, and he cherished visiting with them as much as the competition itself. His love for skateboarding brought him joy, and he was very agile on his board.

Dallin loved many of the arts, including drawing, painting, dancing, and singing. He spent many hours creating clothing with accessories, and his creativity knew no bounds.

He also enjoyed cooking, and his meals were not only delicious but beautifully presented and served.

Dallin is survived by his loving mother, Lisa; his sisters, Jennifer (Mark) and Joslyn (Lachlan); and other family members. His creativity and adventurous spirit will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

He is now joyfully reunited with his father, Ronald Martel Chevalier, who also passed from brain cancer in 2008.

