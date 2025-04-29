Watch Now
Obituary: Dana Andrew Lawler

September 27, 1959 ~ April 27, 2025
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dana Lawler on April 27, 2025. A devoted father, brother, grandfather, and friend, Dana was deeply loved by his family and all who knew him.

Dana is survived by his beloved sons, David and Johnothon; daughters, Rhonda and Sarah; sister, Toni; brother, Robert; and many cherished cousins, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His legacy of love, resilience, and dedication lives on in those who had the privilege of sharing in his life.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Dana carried a strong sense of duty throughout his life, always providing for his family with steadfast commitment.

Following his service, he built a career in truck driving and construction, working diligently until his well-earned retirement. His hard work, integrity, and loyalty were evident in everything he did.

Dana’s life will be honored with a service at Croxford Funeral Home (1307 Central Ave, Great Falls) at 1:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life from 2:00–4:00 PM at The Salvation Army (1000 17th Ave South, Great Falls).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

