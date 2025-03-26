Obituary: Daniel James Bennett

Daniel James Bennett, born in Red Wing, MN on December 27, 1946, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Judith L. Bennett; his children, Shane Hinderks and Aylee (Charles) Hunter; granddaughter, Madison (Dan) Lacey; brothers, Chuck (Karla) Bennett and Doug (Betty Jo) Bennett; and his beloved cat, Streak, and doggy-son, Harley.

Dan's life evolved around his compassion for the environment and the birds that lived in it. He loved sharing information about both!

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.