Obituary: Eric "Rick" James Peterson

Eric “Rick” James Peterson, 59, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 15, 2025, with his wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born February 15, 1966, in Fargo, North Dakota, Eric lived a life defined by kindness, adventure, and a steadfast commitment to friends, family, and community.

Eric was the first-born son of Ron and Karen (Wittkop) Peterson. As a young man Eric’s main companion was his cousin, Dean Sather, who was like a brother to him. They enjoyed learning and figuring out how to get away with things. He enjoyed camping, time at the lake, hunting with his dad and brother, and earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1984.

After graduating from Fargo South High School in 1984, Eric attended North Dakota State University, graduating in 1996 with a B.S. in Medical Technology and Microbiology, with a minor in Chemistry. Later obtaining his Master of Healthcare Administration in 2008. His career spanned hospitals in Glasgow and Great Falls, culminating in leadership roles at Benefis Healthcare until his retirement in February 2025. A devoted husband to Sandy Bechard—his “Partner in Crime”—they married on April 15, 2001, and built a life full of joy, mutual respect, and love.

Eric was an incredible father to James and Benjamin, guiding them through scouting adventures, teaching them to hunt and spending many days out on the lake as well as other life lessons. Watching his sons both achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, and later graduate college together, remained his proudest moments and his boys were considered his greatest accomplishments.

Known for his quiet strength and warm demeanor, Eric’s smile was infectious. He was always up for a new adventure: earning his private pilot’s license, leading Boy Scout troops as Scoutmaster, working as part of a Hot Air Balloon Crew, breeding Miniature Schnauzer Puppies, and enjoying shooting sports, hunting, boating, and RC model airplanes. He was happiest spending time with family and friends, especially at the York property, puttering and enjoying the simple moments.

Eric is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Bechard; sons, James and Benjamin Peterson; mother, Karen Peterson; sister, Julie (Colin) Kloster; brother, Mark (Christie) Peterson; cousins, Deann Sather and Dean (Sarah) Sather; many other family members and a legion of grateful Scouts and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Ron Peterson.

Please join us at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Great Falls, MT for the Prayer service on Thursday August 7, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and/or the Memorial service on Friday August 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on the Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook page for those who can’t attend.

We thank everyone who has held us close in love and support during these difficult days. Memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.