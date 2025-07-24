Obituary: Chet Wiley Garrison

On July 18th, 2025, Chet Wiley Garrison, lovingly known as “Chetters”, passed away. He was born to parents Jan K. Garrison and Margaret A. Harshbarger Garrison on August 25th, 1972.

Although born in Dayton, Ohio, Chet was raised all over the United States including Blytheville Arkansas, Altus Oklahoma, and even Guam before settling down in Great Falls, Montana in 1988.

After graduating from C.M. Russel high school in June of 1990, Chet attended the Phoenix Institute of Technology in Arizona. Throughout his life, Chet pursued a variety of careers in many different roles such as a graphic designer at Worldwide Press, a merchandiser for Pepsi, a truck driver for Meadow Gold, General Distributing, and Breen Oil, and finally, a salesman for Titan Machinery.

Chet had many hobbies which he enjoyed sharing with his friends and family. He enjoyed snowmobiling and snowboarding in the winter, golfing, hunting, archery, riding motorcycles, building models, and above all, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving partner, Katie Kenneway; parents Jan and Mickie Garrison; daughters Brittney L. Danbrook and Amanda A. Denune; brother Jason William Garrison; grandparent Leta L. Harshbarger of East Alton, Illinois; and Katies children Jeremiah Kenneway, Kaitlynn Kenneway, and Dreyvin Wright.

Chet was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Harshbarger; paternal grandparents, John and Maxine Garrison; and maternal aunt and uncle, Lora and Gary Wright.

There will be a remembrance of Chet on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, from one o’clock pm to three o’clock pm at VFW. A memorial poker run of Chet’s favorite watering holes will follow.

“Change comes. Keep your dignity. Take the high road. Take it like a man.”

