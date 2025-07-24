Obituary: Susan D. "Sue" Cassell

Susan D. “Sue” Cassell passed away on July 20, 2025, comfortably surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 6, 1955, in Omak, Washington.

Being raised in a military family, Sue attended schools in Germany, Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Washington. They eventually moved to Montana where she attended schools in Great Falls and Noxon. She graduated in 1974 from Great Falls High School. She went on to Vo-Tech.

Sue worked in the financial/credit union realm her whole career, starting at GE Credit. She went on to 1st Liberty Credit Union. She then transferred to Consumer Credit Counseling where she was on a National Accreditation Team. Returning to 1st Liberty, she retired in 2020. She was a member of Credit Professionals International and held many positions in the State and National areas.

She was the first in line to volunteer for anything and anyone, from VFW to any number of fund raisers or friends in need.

She was “all in” for whichever craft held her attention at the time. She had a group of friends from the “Craft Squad” who helped to foster her varied interests. She also loved to travel with her “Travel Friends” group, traveling to Mexico, Arizona, California, and New Mexico, as well as Hawaii, but stepping on to a cruise ship was her favorite. Whether visiting friends or lunch out with a friend, she grabbed her keys and said, “See you there.”

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Cassell; daughters, Heather Cassell and Adrienne Little; sister, Marlene Lund; sister-in-law, LaRita Fast; brother-in-law Bob (Laura) Cassell; nieces Tami Seibel and Amy Fast; grandchildren, Deven Brewer, Jovi Little, Braxton Little, and Beckam Copperwheat; great-niece, Kendall Seibel; great-nephews, Mason and Connor Seibel and Cole Mathews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie Lund; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amil and Anna Cassell; nieces, Kim Matthews and Krista Fast; and brother-in-law, Calvin Fast.

Sue never met a stranger. She became friends with everyone she encountered. She will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sletten Cancer Institute or Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

