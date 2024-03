Danny Bruce Taylor passed away on March 20, 2024, at the age of 61 in Great Falls, MT.

He was born on June 20, 1962, in International Falls, MN.

Danny is survived by his wife Joanna Taylor; three daughters, Tonya Taylor, Krysti Taylor, and Kaydi Taylor; one sister, Sherriel; and three brothers, Donald, David, and Dennis.

