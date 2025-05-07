Obituary: Darlene Kay (Vraa) Ellertson

Darlene Kay (Vraa) Ellertson passed away on April 21, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 74. She was born in Wolf Point, Montana on January 6, 1951, to Irene and Orrie Vraa.

Darlene graduated from Froid High School and Northern Montana College. She was a teacher in Poplar for four years. She also worked at the Shelby Credit Union for 12 years until she was forced to retire due to Multiple Sclerosis.

Darlene enjoyed bowling, reading, playing pool, and working word games.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Ellertson; stepdaughter, Kris Ellertson; son, David (Heidi) Chell; brother, Duane (Ann) Vraa; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepson, Kevin Ellertson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.