Obituary: Darrel Lynn Cook

Darrel Lynn Cook, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Darrel was born February 7, 1938, in Chinook, Montana to Ruth Richardson. He was adopted by Howard Cook when he married Ruth.

He went to school in Chinook and after graduation joined the US Air Force. He was in the Air Force for over 20 years. He retired while stationed at Malmstrom AFB and decided to make Great Falls his home.

After retiring, he became a bus driver for the school district in Great Falls. He worked with them for 17 years before retiring.

He married the love of his life, Joan, on October 12, 1967. Together with his two children and her three children they became a family of seven.

Darrel was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church helping wherever he was needed. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his family whenever they got a chance.

He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Richard) Johns; son, Duane Heser; daughter-in-law, Peggy Cook; grandchildren, Daryl, Teresa, Kristen (Ky), Rachel (Tracy), Amy, Kyle, Annabeth, Tim (Emily), Jacob, and Jesse; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Janet Gwyn and Lana Alfonso; and brother-in-law, Gene (Nancy) Reinbald.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.