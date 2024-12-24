Obituary: Darrell James Archey

Darrell James Archey passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 68. He was born on November 8, 1956, in Great Falls to Edwin and Jeannette (Hawthorne) Archey. Darrell grew up on the north side and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1975. He was a basketball player, motorcycle rider, pool player, skier, and snowmobiler. While in high school, he worked at Don’s Twin Freeze and Mr. Mac men’s clothing store.

After graduation, Darrell worked for United Parcel Service for 31 years, retiring in 2006. In retirement, he stayed busy in the great outdoors. He loved to fish, entering many walleye fishing tournaments around the state and in South and North Dakota. His most memorable tournament was in 2003 when he won first place in the RCL Walleye Championship, fishing the Mississippi River near Red Wing, Minnesota. When winter arrived, Darrell switched to ice fishing.

Darrell was also an avid hunter and looked forward to the season each year. Good times were spent at hunting camp with all his buddies in search of the elusive elk.

Darrell loved spending time at the family cabin on the mountain. Along with work projects, there was always time for ATV rides, bonfires, and family fun. He operated a sawmill, transforming dead trees into lumber used for building a house, repairing a bridge deck, and designing and making work benches and furniture.

Darrell was a member of Walleye’s Unlimited. He volunteered at the annual banquet filleting fish and was a boat captain for Camp Walleye. He belonged to the Great Falls Shooting Sports Complex.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Gayle Gallik Archey; brothers, Jerry Archey and Randy Archey; sisters, Linda Baker, Della Roe, and Barbara Archey. He is also survived by numerous in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

