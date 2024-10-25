Obituary: David Darryl Bibb

David Darryl Bibb was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 4, 1955, and passed away on October 19, 2024, after a lengthy battle with Covid-related complications.

He received his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Kansas, his master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University (Kansas), and his master’s degree in historical administration and museum studies from the University of Kansas. David spent 30 years as an academic librarian and college professor, teaching history, anthropology, sociology, and American government, before becoming the In-School Suspension Tutor at East Middle School.

David deeply loved God and his country, family, friends, and cats. His wife of 40 years, Debbie, was his best friend and the love of his life, and he was hers. David always wanted them to do things together, “as a married couple,” including watching bad science fiction movies (and critiquing them), going to see the flowers and goslings at Gibson Park, taking walks, going to museums, listening to music, attending the State Fair and Voyagers’ baseball games, or simply relishing each other’s company.

A voracious reader, he never tired of learning and could enjoy reading science journals as much as he did middle grade novels. He was known as a “walking hard drive” for his astounding memory and incredibly vast knowledge of so many subjects. His enjoyment of Halloween was almost legendary, he was a skilled photographer, and he appreciated nature and the simple things in life. While driving he frequently said “Look at that sky! Isn’t it gorgeous!”

Preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Ruby: and older brother, Douglas; he is survived by his wife; brother-in-law, Rick Brown of Nebraska; sister-in-law, Diane Butcher and her husband, Jim of Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

