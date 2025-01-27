Obituary: David "Dave" Viste

David “Dave” Alfred Viste joined his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family at home on January 5, 2025. Dave was born on June 19, 1937, in Wheaton, Minnesota as the only child of Alfred and Elsie Viste. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where he received a degree in psychology.

During his time at Concordia, he met Karyl Joyce Sonsteng. They fell in love, and they were married on July 28, 1962, in Glasgow, MT. Following their wedding, they lived in Oceanside, California, where Dave proudly served as an artillery officer in the 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines at Camp Pendleton. Dave served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a time his family would often ask to hear stories about.

Dave and Karyl ultimately ended up moving to Great Falls, Montana in 1968, where they made a home, raised a family, and continued to live to the present. Their children, Kyla Dawn, born in 1964, Leah Jo in 1969, and Brent David in 1977, have profound love for their father and are forever grateful for his guidance and support in their lives.

Dave’s heart was big enough for everyone. Those lucky enough to know Dave knew they were important to him. He was genuinely interested in the lives of others, which one could see as he would listen intently, his eyes sparkling.

Dave was a proud Marine and Veteran. He loved being involved in The Marine Corp League, The Devil Dogs, The Marine Honor Guard, the Gideons, the Sunrise Lions Club, Faith Lutheran, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Churches.

Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Karyl; his children, Kyla Zehr (Brian) of Fort Wayne, IN, Leah Viste (Jon) of Fargo, ND, and Brent Viste of Great Falls, MT; his adored grandchildren, Evan Zehr of Nashville, TN, Erin Zehr of Pittsburgh, PA, and Andrew Zehr of Zurich, Switzerland; sister-in-Law, Carma Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Amos Erickson and Dennis Johnson; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, and other relatives that had such a significant place in his heart.

