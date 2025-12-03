Obituary: David Gary Nadeau

On November 29, 2025, David Gary Nadeau died suddenly, although not unexpectedly, from metastatic lung cancer.

David was born on May 25, 1964, to Gary and Cora Nadeau and joined two brothers, Glen and Brian. They have fond memories of being raised in Valier near Lake Frances where they enjoyed swimming, water skiing, fishing, tinkering with vehicles, and gopher hunting. They reminisced about the family fun they shared every summer at Lake Five.

David graduated from Valier High School, went on to receive two degrees, and was an eight-year member of the Montana Air National Guard. He worked various jobs and for a period of time he owned and operated his own lawn care business in the Great Falls area. He was married briefly and divorced.

He always had a passion for vehicles and traveling all over. Recently he and his brothers had a fun day of four wheeling in the hills around Valier.

Unfortunately, in recent years, David struggled with addiction and poor health, however, the family is consoled know that he is now at peace.

David was loved and will be missed. He is survived by brothers, Glen (Mimi) and Brian (Debbie); a niece and two nephews and their families; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the Spring when he will be laid to rest beside his parents in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cut Bank.

