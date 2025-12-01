Obituary: Kirk Robinson

Kirk Robinson went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. He was 75 years old. Kirk was the 2nd oldest of 4 children, born to Joe and Lucille Robinson on May 11, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana. He attended public schools in Great Falls, graduating from CMR.

Kirk went to work at Hines Motor Supply after high school as a “parts guy”. He had an uncanny ability to remember part numbers and always made sure customers were well taken care of. He finished his career as the Manager at 6 Robblees’.

Kirk was very frugal with his money, a trait he inherited from his mother. His frugality allowed him to retire early. He filled his retirement time by searching on E-Bay for great deals. He flipped many purchases into an even better deal for him.

Kirk enjoyed spending summers at his family’s cabin at Seely Lake then moving to Holter Lake. He also got away from the cold by spending time at his family’s time share in Mexico. He found bantering back and forth with the locals to be a fun challenge…. Again getting the best deal he could.

For many years, boating was a great pastime for Kirk. Whether it was on the river, at Seely Lake or Holter Lake, he was always enjoying himself. Kirk surrounded himself with many good friends. Enjoying camping, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. When he and his friends got together, you can be sure fun was had by all! They entered the Outhouse races in Ulm, rented the Roamin’ Chariot Hot tub, and had many gatherings in his garage. Their “gatherings” always provided for good stories to be shared.

With Kirk’s health failing, he was given the news in March of 2021 that he had 3 months to live. A decision was made to go to Peace Hospice to be cared for. He was set up comfortably with his cat, DC by his side. As “3 months” came and went, Kirk found out he didn’t have an expiration date stamped on the bottom of his foot and graduated from Hospice. Thinking he needed extra care, his family urged him to go to an assisted living facility. That was not a good fit and lasted a very short time. Kirk insisted on going back to his home, which is where he spent the last 4 years of his life.

The night Kirk passed, his brother-in-law said we need to play Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” in honor of Kirk…that was a very profound statement, as he lived his life his way until the very end.

Kirk is survived by his sister, Carol Robinson (Brubaker); sister, Rita (Ron) Staley; sister-in-law, JoAnn Robinson; nephew, Corey (Jackie) Robinson with their children, Blake and Evelynn Robinson; and niece, Emily (Nolan) Holmquist, all of Great Falls, Montana.

Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robinson; his mother, Lucille Robinson; and his younger brother, Wayne Robinson.

Kirk requested no services but there will be a gathering at a later date to celebrate his life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.