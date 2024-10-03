Obituary: David Gordon Tabacco

David Gordon Tabacco of Great Falls, MT passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Park Place Rehabilitation Center. David was born on September 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Gordon Tabacco and Barbara (Arbetta) Tabacco.

David grew up in Great Falls graduating from CMR High in 1970 playing varsity football. He became a skilled finish carpenter with his family business, Gordon Tabacco Construction.

David was married to Marla Newton from 1980-1990 and they had a daughter, Cassie. David loved his daughter, but nothing could light up his face like seeing his granddaughters.

David's most favorite things were spending time in Monarch at his family’s cabin, sports, and hanging out with his long-time best friends, Gary and Steve.

David is survived by his, mother Barbara Tabacco of Great Falls; daughter, Cassie (Ben) Wagman; granddaughters, Jaia Wagman and Isabelle Wagman; siblings, Marsha Miller (Fred) Kahnt, Linda Short, Richard ( Charolette) Tabacco, Darla Tabacco (Bob Thompson), Gerald Tabacco, Deborah (Steve) Ramirez; and many nieces and nephews.

