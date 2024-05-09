Obituary: David LeRoy Blanc

David LeRoy Blanc, age 90, passed away on May 7th, 2024, of natural causes. Dave was born on January 9th, 1934, to Robert and Kathryn (Work) Blanc in Canton, Ohio. He married Lynne Wartman in 1958, the couple had two daughters, Lori and Susie, and moved to Montana in 1968.

Dave went on to attend the University of Montana and graduated in 1972. As a family, they moved to Fairfield where Dave was a counselor, psychology teacher, girl’s track, and boys’ basketball coach. Dave and Lynne went their separate ways and he later married Carol Stevens.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman! He thoroughly enjoyed spending his life outdoors. He was an outfitter for the Ford Creek Ranch and the Kilck Ranch, as well as a wildlife photographer. Dave loved to share his passion for the outdoors with his family and friends, he took every opportunity to tell all his stories.

He is survived by his daughters Lori (Gary) Alzheimer and Susie (Mitch) Konen, grandchildren Kaela (Shane) Shumway, Marshal Alzheimer, Jacob (Anna) Konen, James Konen, Amelia Konen, and six great-grandchildren; along with his sister Mary Jane (Bob) Collins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.