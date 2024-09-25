Obituary: David M. Dabler Sr.

David Monroe Dabler Sr. passed away September 24, 2024, his 74th birthday. Dave was born and raised in Great Falls by his parents, Darrell L. Dabler and Fannie E. Maki.

In October of 1973 Dave married the love of his life, Sally Ann Windsor Fleming. They were married for 41 wonderful years.

Dave had a few different jobs throughout the years, some of his favorites were Sears Tire Shop, Lumber Yard Supply, Truss Works, Benefis Senior Services as a CNA, but his pride and joy was his family. He loved adventuring with them in the mountains, fishing, camping and riding dirt bikes.

He also enjoyed beating everyone in the family at Yahtzee, playing guitar and gambling. He was an awesome carpenter with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include son, David M. Dabler Jr.; Daughters, Amiee (Scott), Jennifer (Cameron), Sara (Rob); Sisters, Vicki and Charlene; Haylee, Austin, Arika, Hunter, Sawyer, Addasyn, Isabella, Holden, Mackenzie, Dominick, Scott, Izzy, Ian, Jay, Pasley, Joseph, Suzette, Johanna, Sergie, April, Shelby, Terri, Elliot, Chirs, Levi, Travis, Jon, Dustin, and good friend Darren Coleman.

