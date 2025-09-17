Obituary: David Ross Houtz

David Ross Houtz, aged 72, entered into the presence of the Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, September 12, 2025.

David was born on March 25, 1953, in Havre, MT to Earl and Marie Houtz. His family later moved to Great Falls, MT where he graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1971.

In 1974, David married his loving wife of 51 years, Lucille Bruch. He proposed after a short courtship and truly adored Luci his whole life. Together they welcomed three children, Anthony in 1976, Timothy in 1979, and Tina in 1982. Dave loved to make Luci laugh and was a true romantic, setting the bar pretty high for his children.

He spent the majority of his career as the Operations Manager of Big Sky Bus Lines and retired as the Transportation Supervisor for the Great Falls Public Schools.

David’s children and grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride. He could be found coaching their many different sports teams, teaching them how to golf, playing board games, or planning a special meal cooked with his grandkids. He was very present in all of their lives. Game nights with Grandpa Dave were some of the most memorable times together.

David was a loyal servant of God, first and foremost. He was an active member at First Alliance Church, and he made many friends there that were more like family over the years. He wanted to share the love of Jesus with everyone he came into contact with. He was always fixing or making something special for a friend or even a stranger. Dave was a kind and thoughtful man, offering an encouraging word, cheesy jokes, and a feeling that you were family to anyone he met.

David is survived by his wife, Luci; his children, Tony (Erin), Tim (Aime), and Tina (Dan) Routt; his ten grandchildren, Alex (Audriana), Taylor (Kaitlyn), Harmony, Kaleb, Aiden, Michael, Ryanne and Colton; his siblings, Earl (Karla) and Doug (Sherry); as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Earl and Marie Houtz; sister, Rosina Smith; brother-in-law, Steven Smith; and niece, Angela Houtz.

A celebration of his life will be held at First Alliance Church in Great Falls, MT, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.