Obituary: David W. Bays

David Wayne Bays was born on November 13, 1952 in Wenatchee, WA to David Wallace Bays and Elizabeth (Weitzel) Bays. He was the oldest of 5 children.

After several years in facilities for the hearing-impaired David moved to Great Falls, Mt on 06/30/1984 in order to receive services from Quality Life Concepts and Easter Seals Goodwill.

David was a quiet, easygoing and compassionate man. He was a perfectionist and liked to make sure things were done right. He was very fastidious in how he kept his bedroom and very helpful in keeping his home orderly.

David had a quirky smile when asked to pose for pictures. He enjoyed group activities such as the annual Night To Shine dance, State Fair and the circus and his playful side always captured appreciation from others.

He enjoyed latch hooking and created many beautiful pieces, most often using his fingers rather than the latch hook to create his masterpieces. His MT State Fair entries were always sure to win an award.

He resided in a QLC group home and worked at Easter Seals where he was an excellent worker.

He liked being outdoors and enjoyed participating in Special Olympics. He liked to bowl and was a member of the CP Bowling League.

David never met a foe. He was gentle, accommodating and genuine. David will be missed by all of his friends in Great Falls who were very attached to him after being present for so many years.

