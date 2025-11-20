Obituary: Robert Tyrrel Henderson

Beloved husband, father, physician, and friend, Robert Tyrrel Henderson, known to many as Bob, passed away peacefully in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 82. Born in Monte Vista, Colorado, Bob lived a life marked by compassion, conviction, and curiosity.

A dedicated Internal Medicine physician for 45 years, Bob earned his Medical Degree from the Regents of the University of Colorado and completed his Internal Medicine training at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. During his residency, he championed the rights of medical residents, and his political activism led to meaningful reforms in pay and treatment—efforts recognized by the American Medical Association. Bob’s career spanned private practice in Sheridan, Wyoming; service at the VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota; and leadership as CEO and physician at the Havre Clinic in Montana.

Under his guidance, the clinic merged with Northern Montana Hospital to form the Northern Montana Medical Group, where he served as Chief of Medical Staff. In 2009, Bob became the medical director for the first Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Havre, and later, the Northwest Regional Chief for VA CBOCs in Great Falls. He retired in 2017, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and advocacy in veteran care. Bob’s personal life was as rich and vibrant as his professional one.

He married Karen Weller in 1965, with whom he had two sons, William and Spencer. In 1978, he married Nancy Turner, and they welcomed a daughter, Lisa. In 1996, Bob found enduring love with Lori Bielen Thackeray, who remained his devoted partner. He is survived by Lori; his children, William (Erin), Spencer (Elizabeth), and Lisa (Drew); stepchildren, Kristin Thackeray Pflughoft(Jeff) and Patrick Thackeray (Chrystal); his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Charles Mertian; nieces and nephews; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Shelby.

Bob was a man of many passions. He was an avid fly-fisher, a meticulous calligrapher, accomplished musician, and a joyful model railroader who shared his love of trains with his sons and grandsons. His culinary talents—especially his New Mexican dishes—were legendary. Each fall, the Henderson home filled with the aroma of chili roasting and the laughter of friends and family gathered for his annual feast. Bob, “Doc” (as his railroad friends called him) served as a member of the Board of Directors for Havre Beneath Street and Frank DeRosa Railway for several years and was an active founding member of the Pacific Junction Railway Club since 1998. He shared his knowledge of the history of the railway in Havre and his love of trains, which inspired him to volunteer at the railway Museum.

Memorials can be sent to Frank DeRosa Railway Museum or Pacific Railway Club, C/O Havre Beneath Street, PO Box 1605 Havre, MT 59501. Bob and Lori also had many pets-most were rescues who needed love and a home. To that end, a memorial was also established to the Great Falls Animal Shelter. You may designate the Angel Fund for Spay and neuter clinics or any interests such as the microchip program or improvement of the shelter. Donations can be made in the following ways:

In Person: Animal Shelter, 1010 25th Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT 59404; office: (406) 454-2276. Mailing Address: PO Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403. Online: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=L5C6JV3TE4D2L

Known for his eloquence and warmth, Bob was a gifted writer and speaker, often called upon to lend his voice to special occasions. His words carried wisdom, humor, and heart. A memorial service will be held in June of 2026, with the date to be announced. Bob’s life will be celebrated with the same spirit he brought to every room: thoughtful, generous, and deeply human. Thank you, Bob, for everything!

