Obituary: Debra Rose (Palmer) Klingerman

Debra Rose Klingerman, 66, of Great Falls, MT passed away on the morning of November 6, 2025. There will be Graveside Service on November 20, 2025, at 11AM in the Highland Cemetery.

Born on June 5, 1959, in Great Falls, MT, she was one of the six children born to Charles and Martha “Rose” (Back) Palmer.

Debra was raised in Great Falls; she attended local schools and graduated from Big Sandy High School.

She met and married James Klingerman in Great Falls and enjoyed being a homemaker during that time. Debra also found joy in crocheting and listening to the radio.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Palmer; sisters Dianne Finstad and Denise Palmer and brother David Palmer.

She is survived by her son Casey Faller; daughters Kim Palmer, Kandace Faller and Pamela (Andrew) Schrier of Tennessee; grandchildren Hunter, Caitlyn, Rissa, JP and Jase Schrier; sisters Danita and Amber; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

