Obituary: Joseph Howard Allderdice

Joseph Howard Allderdice, aged 64, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, November 15, 2025, surrounded by his family. Joe was born on December 6, 1960, to Robert Allderdice and Elizabeth Deshner Allderdice in Great Falls, MT.

After graduating from high school in Centerville, Joe served for 6 years in the Army Reserve. He worked at Supervalue for 20 years and then for the City of Great Falls, retiring in 2014.

He cherished the simple things in life. A true outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, and camping were some of his favorites. He loved baseball, playing cards on Friday night, strumming the guitar and singing with his uncles, and getting together for family reunions. Everything he loved most was always spent with his family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert “PeeWee”; and sister, Tammy. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, of 45 years; his children, Daphne and Jeremy Laplaunt, Joey and Stefanie, Mike, and Tony; his 14 wonderful grandchildren; and so many more loved ones.

Please join us in celebrating Joe’s life on his birthday, December 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sidetrack Lounge (3653 9th Avenue North).

