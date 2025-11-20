Obituary: Marie Betts

Marie Betts passed away on November 15, 2025, at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre, Montana at the age of 85. Marie was born on May 9, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois to Julius and Magdalena Everaert. She moved with her family to Harlem and later to Havre where she graduated from high school.

After graduating, she moved to Great Falls and attended the Great Falls commercial college, where she met Leonard Betts. They were married on February 13, 1960. Her husband worked at the post office as a letter carrier, and she provided daycare for many families in Great Falls while raising their four kids.

Marie was very proud of all four of her children and eight grandchildren for going to college and the lives they were making for themselves. She also enjoyed seeing what her great-grandchildren were doing and learning. She was also very proud to be a first generation American as her parents had immigrated to the U.S. from Belgium.

Marie loved camping with her family and continued to go camping until her husband’s death. She was active in Girl Scouts with her daughter. She was a neighborhood watch block captain for many years. She held many offices at the local and state levels for the National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary and attended many state and national conventions. She was especially proud of being the Montana State Letter Carriers Auxiliary Scholarship Chairman.

She later became active in the Great Falls Genealogy Association where she held offices of president and secretary. She volunteered as a greeter/helper in the surgical waiting room at the Benefis Hospital. When she moved to the Golden Eagle Plaza in Great Falls, she organized and maintained “Marie’s Library” and helped with holiday decorations in the hallways. She later moved to the Timber Creek Assisted Living facility where she made lots of friends with residents and staff.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years in 2009, and their son, Jeff in 2018. She was also preceded in death by parents and brothers George and Maurice Everaert. She is survived by daughter, Melanie (David) Majerus Saco, Montana; sons, Robert (Maria) Betts Arvada, Colorado, and Bill (Laurie) Betts Cornville, Arizona; grandchildren, Jennifer and Justin Majerus, Rachel Lee, Jenny Dooley, Jessica, Travis, Andrew and Anthony Betts; great-grandchildren, Riley and Brantley Majerus; sisters-in-law, Bernice Betts, and Dell and Maxine Everaert; and many nieces and nephews.

Marie will be missed by her family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, Marie had requested donations be made to the Shriner Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

A celebration of life is planned for later in the spring.

