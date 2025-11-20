Obituary: Mary Ann Benjamin Boyer

Mary Ann Benjamin Boyer, aged 72, of Great Falls, Montana, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2025, at Benefis Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on November 24, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at Solid Rock Bible Church in Great Falls, Montana.

Mary Ann was born on October 4, 1953, in Harlowton, Montana, to Glenn and Lucille Benjamin. She married Richard Boyer on July 24, 1971, and together they welcomed two children. Though they later divorced in 2016, their years together were marked by many family memories and shared milestones.

Mary Ann spent her early working years with Great Falls Public Schools before moving into food service at Diamond Jacks. She ultimately found her true calling and lifelong career as a cook at Jakers Restaurant, where she worked for close to 25 years until her retirement in 2023. Cooking was not only her job, but it was also her passion and her love language. Whether she was preparing meals at work or being a taste tester, Mary Ann always had an opinion on how to make a dish “just a little better,” and she shared that gift generously with others. Her honesty, humor, and unmistakable straightforwardness were part of what made her so deeply loved. You always knew exactly where you stood with her, and people cherished her for it.

Outside of work, Mary Ann carried a joyful spirit and a creative heart. She loved the color purple, surrounding herself with its warmth and brightness. She was a devoted fan and collector of all things Mickey and Minnie Mouse, often filling her home with the cheerful characters that brought her so much happiness. She had a natural artistic talent and spent many hours painting, creating pieces that captured her gentle imagination. Her collections, whether Disney treasures, pretty keepsakes, or sentimental items, were expressions of her personality and the things that made her smile.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lucille Benjamin; her brothers, Jerry (T-Bone) Benjamin, Glenn Benjamin, Stillman Benjamin, and Bill (Marie) Benjamin; her sisters, Faye (Merle) Dubois and Janalene (Ed) Cottrill; and her beloved son, James Boyer.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jessica Boyer; her grandchildren, Alexandra Boyer, Danielle Boyer, Logan Boyer, Ashton Sewell, Haven Sewell, and Charleigh Boyer; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Silas, Matty, and Rhilyn. She is also survived by her sister, Glenda Grover; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Benjamin, her brothers, Orville Benjamin and Stu (Gaye) Benjamin; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Doug Thames who held a meaningful place in her life.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Mary Ann Boyer, please send to Solid Rock Bible Church 751 4th Ave NW, Great Falls, MT on Monday, November 24, or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

