Obituary: Terry Ronald Bistodeau

Terry Ronald Bistodeau left this world November 7, 2025, at the age of 82. He died of natural causes. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. No services are planned at his request. A gathering on the banks of the Missouri River to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date. For now, we wish him God’s Speed.

Terry was the son of Zella and Ron Bistodeau, born on September 11,1943, in Orlando Florida. The family migrated to Black Eagle, MT in 1945. He attended Catholic primary school and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961. He earned a degree from the College of Great Falls in 1981. Terry lived the majority of his life in Great Falls. He had dual careers with the Great Falls Fire Department (1968-1996) retiring as Battalion Chief, and Montana Air National Guard (1965-1998) where he attained the rank of Colonel. Both professions gave him life-long rewards and friendships.

Terry filled his life with the great outdoors often accompanied by a well-trained gun dog. While his favorite Montana water was the Missouri River, he tossed a line in lakes, creeks, ponds, and oceans as well. He had a passion for hunting upland birds and particularly enjoyed pheasant season. He dabbled in taxidermy, and his home was peppered with mounts of ducks, grouse, pheasants, deer, and elk. Big game didn’t escape the hunt, but in later years, Terry’s joy came from sharing his knowledge of hunting with his son and grandsons.

Terry married Wendy Lorentz in 1975. They met while skiing and together spent winters on the slopes at Showdown earning a lift ticket, teaching skiing, or serving on Ski Patrol. The couple shared the dream of early retirement, and when Terry’s professional life with the Great Falls Fire Department and Montana Air National Guard were complete, they reduced their belongings and traveled to the Seattle area intending to go sailing. After some study and research, they bought a 40-foot sailboat named Saila-V and living aboard, they became nautical nomads. Along with friends, they cruised the coastal waters of Washington state particularly the San Juan Islands. They explored the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island areas of Canada. The skipper and his crew returned to Great Falls to care for aging family and watch his son, Brian’s children grow. Terry saw the marriage of all three grandchildren, Greyson Bistodeau to Kendra, Terek to Karissa, and Stella to Ryan Veneman, the latter presenting the world with a great-granddaughter in October. The boys have become passionate outdoorsmen, and Stella embraces the outdoors through photography in Glacier Park.

Terry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Wendy Lorentz Bistodeau; his son, Brian Bistodeau of Columbia Falls MT; his sister, Mary Ann Lockheart of Nashville TN; his brother, Ed Bistodeau of Great Falls MT; and three grown grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki (Tim) Mathews of Florence MT.

Terry R. Bistodeau, along with a good gun dog, is peacefully chasing tail feathers.

Memorials can be sent to Disabled American Veterans or any organization that supports veterans.

