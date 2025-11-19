Obituary: Joseph (Sonny) M. Gusick

Joseph M. (Sonny) Gusick, the love of my life, was born to Joseph A. and Vlasta Bazant Gusick September 6, 1929, in Great Falls, MT.

Joe grew up south of Highwood on the family farm – the kind of farm where one also worked in town to make ends meet. Brother Kenneth A. Gusick joined the family in 1931. It was “hard times” growing up in the Great Depression but surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbors it worked. Joe learned how to “cobble” things, repair things and nothing went to waste or was thrown out if it might be of future use.

Joe graduated from Highwood High School in 1947. In 1950 Uncle Sam came calling. He was drafted into the U.S. Army. His service times were fondly remembered in spite of working in the southwest desert during the Atomic Testing when protections were limited mainly due to lack of knowledge about radiation at the time.

Coming home, Joe continued to help with the family farm while taking various jobs in town to help make ends meet. A self-taught musician, Joe entertained with other musicians around the area and later with Montana Ramblers as part of the Great Falls Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. He also helped out with his niece and nephews as much as he could by bringing them to the farm to learn about farming life.

Square Dancing was another source of enjoyment, and it was at a New Years Eve dance in 1985 that he met his future wife, Judy D. (Klinke) Hardinger. They were together many years before formalizing April 27, 2007. Family and friends approved and were excited to welcome Judy into their large extended family.

When some of the farmland around Joe was sold for housing development, Joe would promptly introduce himself to the new neighbors and share his incredible knowledge of the area. He would provide the history of the land they were building on and offer his time and tools to help them out. Many lasting friendships were made and have continued as “new people” move into the community.

Joe was active in the Highwood Senior Center serving as President for one year and attending may activities the Center offered. In his early 60’s his in-town work ended as the result of an industrial accident that damaged his right hand. Worker’s Compensation then decided he was at maximum healing and had him go on Social Security. He continued to work with his hand and achieved a much better result over time. Joe continued farming into his 80’s and “retired” from that due to age and health issues. He leased the land to good friends and neighbors to keep it in farm production.

July 9th, 2024, Joe received the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation in a lovely ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Great Falls for service in uniform and out, something Joe treasured.

Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Gusick, at the family farm, Nephews Mitchell (Dona) McLain, Aloha, OR, Troy (Holly) McLain of Thayne, WY, Lance (Michelle Sullivan) McLain Great Falls, many great nieces and nephews, a few great-great nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ken, niece Kari McLain, and beloved “cousin brother” Ron (Tyke) Gusick.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be sent to Peace Hospice, the Highwood Senior Center, or donor’s choice.

