Obituary: Dayna Ann Edwards

Dayna Ann Edwards was born March 15, 1965, and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on October 23, 2025, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Dayna was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sharon Edwards, and her brother, Terry Edwards.

Dayna was born in Oakland, California, but raised primarily in Cascade, Montana. She had 3 brothers, John Edwards, Kelly Edwards, and Terry Edwards. She was the proud owner of the Badger Café and spent most of her life working in the service industry as a waitress.

Dayna was an energetic and outgoing woman. She made friends everywhere she went. Those who knew her, knew how proud she was of her children.

Dayna was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She was incredibly strong and refused to give up the fight. She found strength and encouragement from her family and spent the last 3 years of her life with them. She was a walking miracle. Dayna was the loving mother of Tanna Borchert, Kathy Hankes, Angela Fletcher, and Logan Berkner. She had 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was especially fond of her grandson, Oliver James Fletcher, who we call “Ollie.” She was a devoted Christian and attended the First Church of the Nazarene with her “big sis” Marquita Ogawa. Dayna and Marquita were extremely close.

Dayna enjoyed arts and crafts, journaling, gardening, and camping with her family. She enjoyed antiques and was incredibly talented at repurposing old things.

She did not wish her family to mourn her death, instead she wanted to be celebrated and remembered. A celebration of her life will be organized by her children and held in the Spring.

