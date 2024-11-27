Obituary: Dean K. Schuler

Dean K. Schuler, aged 65, of Carter, Montana, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. We picture Dean laughing, smiling, and racing his dream car, tractor, or maybe even truck on streets of gold.

Dean was born on April 4, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dick and Mary Schuler. He was raised with his brothers, Dave and Dale, on the family farm in Dutton, Montana. He graduated from Dutton High School in 1977 and was heavily involved in 4H, led by his mother.

Dean attended Montana State University for two years before returning to the farm, where he was content to stay. Dean married his bride, Kippy Evans, on November 7, 1981. They spent 43 years together on the ranch in Carter. In that time, they welcomed his pride and joy, their two sons, Daniel in 1982 and Dusty in 1985. He was delighted with his boys and their families and always cheered them on for any occasion, big or small. He tried to attend every event, and his grandkids will never forget him showing up one to two hours early, sometimes before the bus, to ensure he got a good spot so they would know he was there. He took great pleasure in his grandkids and was overjoyed at them being the fifth generation raised on the farm.

Dean loved community service. He was a big part of the Hunter Education program in Fort Benton and recently started helping in Dutton. He was a hunter safety instructor for 25 years. Dean served on the Knees Fire Department for 43 years and Chouteau County EMS for 15 years. He was one of the longest-serving school board members on the Fort Benton school board, serving almost 20 years. Dean helped set off one of the best fireworks shows in the state every year on Dutton Fun Day for over 40 years. Dean helped with many youth activities, including Awanas, Kidz Life, and Pinewood Derbies. He never once wanted recognition for all his service.

Dean had many friends in the 40th Helicopter Squadron. He enjoyed the many activities he could do with them, either on the base or at home. He was excited the day he got to ride in one of the Huey helicopters you often see flying around the plains. This was a treasured opportunity in his life. He also had the chance to ride in one of the C-130s and a Chinook helicopter stationed at the Montana National Guard. Dean was thankful for their service and honored to be part of their lives.

Dean touched many lives in his short 65 years. He will live on in the remarkable legacy he left behind and with all the cherished memories he left us. Dean is survived by his wife, Kippy Schuler of Carter, Montana; his sons, Daniel (Nicole) Schuler of Dutton, Montana, and Dusty (Jennifer) Schuler of Brady, Montana; his brothers, Dave (Cindy) Schuler of West Glacier and Dale (Margie) Schuler of Carter, Montana; grandchildren, Isaiah Schuler, Amelia Schuler, Lydia Schuler, Noah Schuler, Octayvia, and Jade; father in law, Tom Evans of Great Falls, Montana; sister in law, Kaye Ellington of Great Falls, Montana; sister in law, Kelley (John) Lind, of Ulm, Montana; brother in law, Tom (Dawn) Evans of Kalispell, Montana; and several loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.