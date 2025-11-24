Obituary: Catherine Rose Grace

Catherine Rose Grace was born on February 28, 1939, in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter to Thoms Walter McCann and Violet Mildred Nast.

Catherine attended Immaculatta Catholic School. She lived in several states before moving to Great Falls, MT in 1985 and making if her forever home. She enjoyed camping, shooting pool, and throwing darts. She loved traveling all over Montana just for its beautiful scenery. She loved spending time with family and having family Sunday suppers.

Catherine was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn K. Grace; her parents, Thomas and Voilet McCann; and grandson, Daniel Ward Grace. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Cindi Grace; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jerry Lewandowski; daughter, Kelly Dunn; grandson, Jessie Beatty; granddaughter, Aryle Azure; grandson, David Davis; and seven great-grandchildren.

She loved making new friends. She will be missed by many. Her family nickname (Archimedes) was because she was always saying “who, what, huh.”

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2026.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.