Obituary: Debra "Debbie" Kaye Veltkamp

Debra “Debbie” Kaye Veltkamp, 64, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away Friday, October 25, 2024, at Peace Hospice while holding her daughter's hand. Born in Bozeman, MT on February 10, 1960, to Robert and Charlene (Smith) Veltkamp, Debbie was raised in Belgrade, MT, graduating from Belgrade High School in 1978, where she earned a varsity letter in both basketball and track and field for the Belgrade Panthers. She attended Idaho State University then finished her education by earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Great Falls.

Debbie played acoustic guitar and participated in talent shows in her youth as she loved to entertain. A prankster and joke teller, her most famous joke was “the wide mouth frog” which was hilarious to all. She was always down for lip syncing or horsing around with her siblings and cousins at family reunions. She loved dancing and singing and enjoying the night life when she moved to Great Falls. In her later years, Debbie enjoyed doing crafts in her down time. She traveled with her son and daughter and enjoyed spoiling her two granddaughters. She attended sports for both her kids and grandkids and made her life all about her family.

Debbie was raised in Belgrade, Montana but lived most of her life in Great Falls, with the exception of a few years in Rochester, NY and six years in Houston, TX where she met Keith and began to follow the Houston Rockets. Debbie worked at Lee and Dad’s Grocery in Belgrade. While in Great Falls, she worked at the Great Falls Runaway Home, the Juvenile Detention Center, Lutheran Social Services of Montana, and most notably, was a case manager with the State of Montana working at Job Service. During her time living in Houston, she worked as an advisor at the College of Healthcare Professionals. She retired from working shortly before moving back to Great Falls to be closer to her family.

Debbie found her faith in God as she was battling cancer for the last nine years. Her passion was always helping people and seeing others succeed. Most recently, she found her place supporting cancer organizations such as the American Cancer Society and Pack the Place in Pink of Montana. Debbie was so thankful for the doctors and nurses at Sletten Cancer Center and her Peace Hospice nurses, CNAs and volunteers. She was especially thankful for Kai Soldano, FNP at Benefis, who guided her through her healthcare options.

Debbie is survived by sons, Willie Veltkamp of AZ and Michael Wright of MI; daughter, MaKenzee Wright of Great Falls, MT; daughter-in-law, Glenda Veltkamp of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Tammy Spano of Baltimore, MD and Amy (Eric) Harrell of Great Falls, MT; brothers, Rob (Vicky) Veltkamp of Billings, MT and Jason (Kristen) Veltkamp of Bowling Green, KY; two granddaughters, Jennie & Christina of Great Falls, MT and nieces and nephews too numerous to count spread all over the country!

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A viewing and visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family invites you to join them in celebration of Debbie's life at Haute Hive from 1:30-3:30; A light lunch will be served and memories can be shared with family and friends at this time.

