Obituary: Debra Jean Sloan-Eve

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the ultimate Sheboss and Mama Bear, Debra Jean Sloan-Eve, who died on June 11, 2024, from complications following a severe stroke that occurred while undergoing emergency surgery for a brain tumor. Born on March 14, 1958, to Jean and Phillip Sloan of Great Falls. She graduated from CM Russell High School in 1976 and went on to earn an accounting degree from University of Montana.

After graduating from UM, she began her career in public accounting, eventually launching her own business, Lone Wolf Accounting, and serving as comptroller for Aaniiih Nakoda College, where she was employed at the time of her passing.

Deb’s favorite childhood memories were formed while fishing and camping at Sun River Canyon with her family, a pastime she later continued with her beloved partner in crime and life mate of 33 years, Bob Trujillo. While glamping with their dogs, Deb and Bob enjoyed many a card game, cocktail, and campfire while listening to Deb’s eclectic curated playlists. Their mutual appreciation for good food and great company took them far and wide, but their favorite spot was the 3D Restaurant in Black Eagle.

Deb’s greatest accomplishment was raising her four children from her marriage to Joseph Eve, Theresa (Daniel) Urband of Albany, NY; Grant (Mercede) Eve of Great Falls; Kati (Jeramy) Eve of Billings; and the late Josi Eve of Great Falls.

Deb’s passion also extended to her work family at Aaniiih Nakoda College (Fort Belknap Agency, Montana), where she served as Chief Fiscal Officer and Comptroller for 24 years. Every week she drove the Havre Highway to Fort Belknap, rocking out in her truck, to work on campus Monday through Thursday. As a key member of the college’s leadership team, she was fiercely committed to Aaniiih Nakoda College and worked tirelessly to make the college successful.

In recent years, Deb was extremely active with the Black Eagle Fire Department and was proud of her accomplishments as treasurer and project coordinator as she enjoyed giving back to the community she grew up in.

We would be remiss not to mention Deb’s love for all creatures great and small, but especially dogs. Her own four-legged “beasts” were the real rulers of her house and her greatest source of laughter and joy.

The Montana State Bobcats were her team, but she also liked the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and New York Yankees. She loved attending live games but was equally happy watching Sunday Night Football on TV, which she would follow by curling up on the couch with a great book.

