Obituary: Debra Susan Sletten Ramstead

Following a short illness, Debra Susan Sletten Ramstead of Great Falls, MT passed away on September 7, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born on April 29, 1959, to Lyle W. Sletten and Patricia H. Schrage Sletten in Colorado Springs, CO. Deb grew up a self-professed “Air Force Brat” with her brother Joe, and their family traveled to many places and even overseas in Europe.

Debra Graduated from CM Russell High School in 1977 and met Richard Ramstead. Debra married Richard Van Ramstead on April 15, 1978, at St. Lukes Catholic Parish in Great Falls, MT.

They had their daughter, Andrea, in July. Richard took a job as a diesel mechanic that eventually took the family to Gillette, WY for a time. During their time in Gillette, Deb became pregnant with their second child and the family decided it was time to move back home to Great Falls. In January of 1983 their son, Joshua, was born. She spent her years raising her kids supporting their many activities, traveling for cheer with Andrea and football and wrestling for Josh, and she was definitely a crazy wrestling mom!

Deb loved spending time with her family and being outdoors, whether it be out on the river on the boat (that Rich restored) teaching the kids to water ski at “glassy” or “sandy” beach, camping, or at her favorite place on Earth, Mom and Frank’s at Flathead Lake. Many summers and 4th of July’s were spent on Woods Bay Point in Bigfork boating, fishing, and just spending time with her favorite people.

Deb also loved playing slow-pitch softball. A sport she played for over 25 years, and she was the best women’s pitcher in the state for a long time, so much so that when playing co-ed even men couldn’t hit her knuckleball. She played with the same women’s team for decades, 8-Ball Busch.

Debbie’s grandkids were the light of her life. No matter what they were doing you could find her watching their sporting events, supporting their dance recitals or concerts, or any award ceremony they have going on. She always wanted each of her grandkids to feel important and know the special hold they have on her heart. They each had a special bond with her, and they will miss her dearly.

