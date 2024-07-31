Obituary: Delano Frederick Voegele

Delano “Del” F Voegele passed away in his home in Great Falls, MT at the age of 87 on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Del was born on December 10, 1936 in Beulah, North Dakota to Jacob Voegele and Sarah Arnst.

His family relocated shortly after to Great Falls, MT where he was raised. Del attended Great Falls High School where he graduated with the class of 1954. Upon his graduation, Del joined the Montana Air National Guard where he spent his time honoring and serving his country.

He was discharged not long after and went on to pursue a career as a real estate broker. He served Great Falls and the surrounding area for over 50 years.

If there’s one thing that Del loved, it was the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and had a real talent when it came to wood work. Del was an avid member of Emmanuel Bible Church for a number of years. He took every opportunity that he could to help the church thrive.

Del is survived by his special friend, Carol Little; his sister, Marge Hermanson of Great Falls, MT; his brother, Merlin Voegele of Helena, MT; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

