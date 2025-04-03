Obituary: Denise Karen Harmon

Denise Harmon, a beloved mother, wife, and lifelong animal lover, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025, at the age of 68 in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on October 30, 1956, in Great Falls where she attended CMR High School, the class of 75.

Denise's life was defined by her unwavering love and devotion to animals. She had a special place in her heart for horses, dogs, and especially cats. She worked and volunteered at Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, where she found purpose in caring for those animals who needed love and attention.

Denise was a devoted wife of nearly 50 years to her husband, Steve, whom she married August 9, 1975. Together, they built a family and a life filled with love. She was the proud mother of two children, Dustin and Shanna; as well as four grandchildren, Drake, Kale, Ethan, and Lilli, whom she loved dearly and cared for with the utmost devotion.

Denise was born to Leila and Gordon Kidrick. She is survived by her mother, Leila; husband, Steve; children, Dustin and Shanna; as well as sisters, Colleen Budeski Le Lievre and Linda Redding. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Kidrick and brother, Gordon Kidrick Jr.

Denise's passing leaves a hole in the hearts of her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, tenacious spirit, dedication to family, and passion for animals will be remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Rest in peace, Denise. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.

