Obituary: Dennis Kelleher

Black Eagle, Montana, lost one of its finest, roughest, and most charming legends, Dennis Kelleher, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, at 83. Born the youngest of Patrick and Verna Kelleher’s seven children, Dennis grew up surrounded by the lively chaos of his siblings Martha, Jerry, Jimmy, Joe, Johnny, and Patrick.

From an early age, Dennis showed he was no stranger to hard work and hustle. Whether shining shoes, selling Tribunes, or hawking Leaders on the street corners of Great Falls, young Dennis wasn’t afraid to fight, sometimes literally, for his piece of the action.

Dennis attended Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, where he dutifully served as an altar boy, though he’d be the first to admit he wasn’t exactly saint material. As a teenager, he could often be found at the Heisey Gymnasium, where kids with nowhere else to go gathered. It was here that Dennis connected with Emmet Murphy, founder of the Electric City Boxing Club, who took a group of scrappy, young lads, packed them into a jalopy, and turned them into champions. At 18, Dennis was crowned a Golden Glove Champion, solidifying his reputation as "the toughest son of a bitch I know," according to a lifelong friend from Great Falls’ Lower South Side.

Dennis started working at the Anaconda Smelter in Black Eagle at 18, grinding through long days under its smoky skies and moonlighting at the 3D bar before landing behind the bar at Borrie’s, just across Smelter Avenue. It was there in 1969 that Sweet introduced him to Melanie—the love of his life and his partner for over 50 years. True to his no-quit spirit, Dennis always worked two jobs. After the Smelter, he moved on to The Refinery and then Ryan’s Warehouse, where he braved freezer temps, drove forklifts, and ran circles around guys half his age for over 20 years. Together, Dennis and Mel created a life filled with love, laughter, and enough stories to last a lifetime.

Dennis leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Melanie; their three kids, Missy, Kelly, and William; and countless folks who will always remember his hard work, humor, and heart of gold. Black Eagle will never see another like him, but the tales he leaves behind half of them true will keep us laughing, crying, and raising a glass in his honor for years to come.

Dennis was a lifetime member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of The Ancient Order of Hibernians, so in honor of his Irish spirit, guests are encouraged to wear a pop of green to pay their respects to a man who truly lived life his way. A public visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls on Monday, January 13, at 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m., and the funeral mass is at 1p.m., followed by a graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery.

