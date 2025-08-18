Obituary: Kevin Albrecht

Kevin Albrecht was born to Elmer O. and Ethyl Kaufman Albrecht on September 3, 1935, in Kingman, KS. He spent his early life with his parents on a farm near Murdock, Kansas and attended Kingman Schools.

Kevin passed away on August 5, 2025, after a fall in his home 3 weeks earlier. He was surrounded by people who loved him and had many more who couldn’t be with him because of distance. He spoke with them on the phone and definitely felt their love and encouragement.

Kevin learned plumbing and electrical from his father. He worked in several states including Kansas and Montana. He was still getting calls from people who live in the Fort Benton and Great Falls areas to fix furnaces as recently as two weeks before his passing. In his earlier days he bought a school bus and made it into a camper, often spending weeks on a long job living in it on site.

Kevin had a great sense of humor and collected jokes. He would tell jokes, sometimes over and over. He enjoyed growing vegetables, mostly peppers of all types. He had a kitchen set up in the garage and spent the winter days making different jams with various peppers and different fruits as well as salsa. He also liked mixing spices together to make different meat rubs and salts. At one time, he had several boxes of recipes, using various peppers and another of jokes he collected. Up until about two years ago, he faithfully played pool twice a week.

At the age of 89, he and a son drove to Kansas, getting lost a couple of times and being rescued by his daughter, 135 miles past their destination. On their return trip just outside Great Falls, one of them realized they had a GPS with them the whole trip. Kevin is survived by sons, Michael (Heidi) Burmeister of Great Falls, MT, Jeff of Pineville, MO, Richard of Oswego, MI, David of Dodge City, KS, and Bill of Ft. Benton, MT; and two daughters, Loretta Elkins of McPherson, KS and Tracy Taylor of Fort Benton.

He is also survived by stepsons, Terry Washburn, Jeff Bourne, Jason Bourne, Dan Bourne, and Clayton Bourne; two brothers, Charles of Texas, and John of Ohio; companion, Donna Howe Great Falls, MT; and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dona Sue Albrecht; brother, Thomas Albrecht; and a son, Clyde “Skip” Ross.

Services will be held on August 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at his son’s house, 414 16th Street South in Great Falls with a reception to follow. Please bring your memories, mingle, and share. Cremation has taken place.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.