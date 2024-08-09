Obituary: Dennis Lynn Peterson

Dennis Lynn Peterson (age 77) passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, due to natural causes. Dennis was born November 12, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana to Conrad Peterson and Gertrude Saari. Though our loss is profound, we rejoice knowing that he was welcomed by his eternal sweetheart, Diana Peterson.

Dennis grew up in Great Falls and attended East Middle School, where he met his future bride in band class. He was a proud Great Falls High School Bison who was an exceptional trumpet player and led as the drum major. He loved listening to the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, U2, and any band that his sons played in. He enjoyed watching a variety of sports including hockey, baseball, tennis and golf especially with his grandsons. Dennis also had a special love for animals, particularly his golden retrievers Tanner, Sequoia, and Tucker.

Dennis married Diana Kenison on June 27, 1970, and were later sealed for time and all eternity on May 22, 1976, in the Cardston Alberta temple. Dennis and his darling wife spent the early years of marriage living in Lolo, MT. Over the next 10 years, they welcomed two sons and a daughter into their family.

Dennis’ marketing career took him and his family on adventures across the United States, living in different places along the way. They lived in Hawaii, went as far east as West Virginia, and eventually settled for a while in Salt Lake City, UT. He and Diana later relocated back to Great Falls in 2011 to care for Diana’s parents.

Dennis was known for stocking the freezer with tubs of ice cream and Capri-suns in the fridge. He absolutely loved spending time with his family. He loved sitting in the backyard conversing with his kids and having water gun fights with the grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Scott (Kim) Peterson, Bret (Lisa) Peterson, and Staci (Jayson) Gilcher along with his 13 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren.

