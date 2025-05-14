Obituary: Dennis Roy Willits

Dennis Roy Willits of Great Falls, Montana died May 7, 2025, from pulmonary complications. He was 75. Dennis was born in Great Falls to Russell and Eleanor (Hegland) Willits.

He graduated from Charles M. Russell High School in 1968. He spent much of his life in Oregon with his faithful and beloved dog, Ti-Jae. He returned to Great Falls late in life to be near family.

Above all else, Dennis loved music of all types and treasured his guitars and vinyl collection. He could name the musician lineup in any band.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers in Great Falls, Gary (Sharon) and Dale and two nieces, Michelle (Ben Peirce) of Oregon, Wisconsin and Debbie of Bozeman.

At his request, there will be no memorial services. Contributions can be made to the Great Falls Community Food Bank or the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in his name.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.