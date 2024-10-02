Obituary: Derek Steven Lentz

On September 26, 2024, the world lost a vibrant soul who was known for his kindness, creativity, and excitement towards life and adventure.

With deep sorrow we announce Derek Steven Lentz 40, has finished this chapter in his book, and is starting a brand new one, peacefully.

Montana raised outdoor enthusiast with a college education in biology. Graduating from CMR in 2002.

Derek harvested huckleberries most summers with his dad and picked up odd jobs wherever he landed.

From lifeguard to carpenter Derek brought smiles and happiness wherever he traveled.

Derek is survived by his parents’ mother, Janette Lentz (Dan Kleinjan) of Great Falls, MT; father, Harry Lentz (Lori) of Troy, MT; brothers, Adam Lentz of Great Falls, MT; and Joel Lentz of Troy, MT; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.

Though Derek's time with us was short he lived a full life embracing every moment with joy and purpose.

A celebration of life is set for Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 1:00- 4:00 p.m. at his favorite place in Great Falls, Black Eagle Park pavilion.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.