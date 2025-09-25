Obituary: Dewayne "Buddy" Earnie Bratcher

Dewayne Earnie “Buddy” Bratcher, age 69, went peacefully to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the arms of his beloved wife of 41 short years on Monday, August 25, 2025. Even with his last breath he was dedicated to loving on everyone else (see Romans 8:28). As a last gift to anyone in need he was an organ donor.

Buddy was born to Earnie Webster and Carrie Lee (McGinty) Bratcher, the youngest of nine children, he got his name “Buddy” from his brother the day he was born on August 15, 1956. He worked from the time he could walk. Picking and tending fruit and cotton as well as his culinary skills from his mother and Chef Don of Don’s Hillside Inn. A world famous restaurant. He was an excellent musician and knew many famous performers. Members of Alabama, CCR, and Stevie Nicks to name a few. He considered them friends and people just like everyone else. He even had a 30 second stand up amateur comedy career. He was even in a helicopter long enough to spray a field. He would help anybody and could fix anything.

After high school, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam. He loved and lost a best friend from Montana and because of him, eventually moved here when in need of a fresh start.

Buddy married Ramona Conway and his daughter, April was born. They later divorced and he moved to Montana. Upon moving to Montana he declared, “I’m home.” He had just left his job as a foreman at Waterman Industries, an iron foundry. He briefly attended college but loved working with his hands.

He worked at the Sheraton Inn as a maintenance man where he met the love of his life, Janet, and they were married shortly thereafter. Buddy became a CNA/Orderly at Park Place Nursing Home, the first male ever at that time to hold that position. He was a gifted caregiver which opened the door for other males to hold that position. He then went to work at Cascade County Convalescence Home until it was sold.

Buddy and Janet went to trucking school and upon completing the course, went to work for Swift Transportation for just over a year before becoming the owner and operators for twelve years. When the lifestyle began to adversely affect Janet’s health they sold the truck. He became a 2nd engineer with the GFPS system. He later joined the team of the GF Transit authority with building maintenance and a bus mechanic until having to retire due to COPD and emphysema.

He loved animals, especially his rescue dogs. Even wild birds saw his light and landed on his shoulders. He loved children and everything outdoors. He could be found fishing, camping, and hunting every chance he was able to. He loved his Lord and music. He played for the church as often as his failing health would let him.

Buddy was preceded in death by grandparents; parents; brother, LeeRoy; sisters, Joyce, Wanda, and Jannie; and numerous other loved ones and relatives. He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, April; father-in-law, Leo Streifel; sisters, Linda (Andy) Miller, Martha (Glen) Griffen, Carolyn Caudill, and Tina (Carter) Allred; grandchildren, Isabella, Samantha, Jaylee, and Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Alayna, Grayson, Gavin, Everest, Autumn, and another baby girl on the way.

Buddy’s greatest gifts to the world were his boundless sense of humor and infinite capacity to give and receive love. His friends said it best, “Buddy was an extraordinary friend with a huge heart, so until we meet again, Buddy, rest in peace brother.” He was everyone’s brother from another mother.

There will be a funeral liturgy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Centerville on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Father Rodney Mingollo will be presiding with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like everyone attending to choose one of Buddy’s shirts or hats to wear at the service and take home with you as a final gift from Buddy. Please send a photo of you wearing either his hat or shirt that you picked up from his service at a later date to his wife would be greatly appreciated!

The family suggests memorial donations in memory of Buddy to be sent to a charity of your choice; Special Olympics; any children organization; your local animal shelter; or rescue dog adoption agency.

The family extends special thanks to the ICU staff, dietary, housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry workers at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital. Every one of you made Buddy’s last days on earth as pleasant as possible. You are beyond amazing! We will keep you in our prayers and be forever grateful!

