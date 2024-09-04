Obituary: Diane (Cox) Amdahl

Ruth Diane Cox Gewald Amdahl, born March 24, 1936, in Great Falls, MT, to Percival and Millicent Cox, passed away on August 30, 2024 at Peace Hospice House.

Diane was married to Loren W. Gewald, Jr. in 1953 in Great Falls, and they divorced in 1977. Into this union were born 2 children, son Loren W. Gewald III (Helen) of Vail, AZ, and daughter Diane Pittman (Randall) of Perkins, OK. She married Clifford J. Amdahl on August 6, 1977, in Great Falls, who predeceased her in death on May 27, 2012.

Diane attended Franklin School and Great Falls High School, and received her GED from Shelby High School.

Diane began her work life in 1953 at Aetna Finance, then Strevell Paterson Finance, which was purchased by American Finance and then by Dial Finance, which she managed until 1980. After leaving Dial, she went to work at the (then) GFGE Federal Credit Union. She moved to Sunburst, MT in 1983 with her husband Clifford, where she worked for United Savings in Shelby.

A move to Kaycee, WY, found her employed as the town clerk there. Then a move to Sheridan, MT found her working as an office manager for Headwater Real Estate. In 1991, they moved to Denton, MT, where Diane worked for Judge Rapkoch in Lewistown. When Clifford and Diane returned to Great Falls at Cliff’s retirement in 1994, Diane worked for Paris Gibson Museum of Art until she retired in 2000.

She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and embroidery work creating special gifts for her children, granddaughter, friends, and church members & fundraisers.

Diane is survived by son Loren and his wife Helen, daughter Diane and her husband Randall, granddaughter Erin Hall, “adopted” son Rick Enge, sister in law Alta Cox, and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.

