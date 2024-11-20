Obituary: Diane Marie Ricketts

Diane “Ma” Marie Ricketts passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024 in her hometown of Great Falls, MT with her loving family by her side. Diane was born on January 7, 1971 to Dennis Barta and Helen Nelson. Although she was born in Great Falls, Diane lived in Washington State and North Carolina with her family until 1999 when she relocated to Colorado.

She met Keith Ricketts online through AOL and the pair instantly clicked. They shared their vows in Aurora, Colorado on June 30, 2000. The next 24 years were spent building a family of their own in both Aurora and Deer Trail, Colorado. Ultimately, the Ricketts family settled back in Great Falls, MT in 2005.

Diane got her GED and went on to obtain her associates degree in accounting at Parks College in 2004. She held positions as a casino attendant at Lucky Charm Casino from 2015 – 2019 and the Reno from 2019 – 2020. Her most prized position was her time as a stay-at-home mom. Diane loved spending time with her family and sharing those cherished memories.

She loved to laugh with her family while doing a wide range of activities. Her family wasn’t complete without her cats and dogs, whom she treated like her own children. Diane was extremely artistic. She came up with the most beautiful pieces using various mediums, her favorite being cross stitch. Diane took great pride in her garden and spent hours tending to it.

Diane is survived by her husband, Keith Ricketts of Great Falls, MT; her mother, Helen Lamana of Great Falls, MT; her son, Cody Ricketts of Billings, MT; her sister, Betty Joe Minor of Great Falls, MT; and her brother, Arnold Barta of Lewistown, MT. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Barta, and her daughter, Amanda Ricketts.

